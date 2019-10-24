Firefighters across the Gulf Coast are saying goodbye to one of their own.
Chief Michael Tyler of the Appleton Volunteer Fire Department died Sunday.
Visitation will be held tonight (Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Brewton. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m.
Tyler will be buried at Weaver Cemetery in Appleton immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Appleton Volunteer Fire Department Tyler Memorial Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.