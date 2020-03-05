Officials with the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) have been informed by a patient concerning a possible telephone scam where people pretending to be from MCHD allegedly called about an appointment reminder.
Health Department officials say the patient said they were asked for their Social Security number. When the patient refused to divulge the information, the caller hung up.
Representatives from MCHD will never call and ask for your Social Security number. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), computers now make it easy to show any telephone number on caller ID. The FTC’s advice is not to always trust the number showing on your phone.
The FTC says to never give your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you. Also, do not confirm the last four (4) digits if the caller requests them.
