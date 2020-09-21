MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- As people get a better look at the damage done by Hurricane Sally, the Better Business Bureau, local police and other agencies are warning people, especially in hard hit areas across Mobile and Baldwin counties, to be cautious of companies looking for work.
Monde Donaldson with the BBB says reports of fraudsters started pouring in as soon as Friday from concerned people reporting sketchy companies wanting to do work.
Donaldson says it’s a problem only expected to get worse in the days and weeks to come.
“People wanna be really careful about who they’re hiring to cut down their trees, fix their wires, do their roofing,” she said.
Donaldson says while many people are anxious to get things back in order patience will truly be a virtue during this time.
“Be patient, be slow. If you’re getting ready to spend a lot of money you want to make sure you’re investing that money wisely or spending that money wisely not just throwing it away.”
You'll want to be wary of anyone offering quick fixes, or big promises and especially price gouging.
Donaldson says first, you’ll want to get an estimate from your insurance company on anything you’re looking to get fixed.
“You want the insurance company to come up there and give you a number, not somebody walking in off the street.”
She suggests getting at least three estimates in writing from reputable companies before choosing one to work with, make sure that company is licensed to work where you live, and always have a contract signed along with a receipt.
Donaldson says an easy thing to do is Google the company before hiring them and report anything suspicious to police.
