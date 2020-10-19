PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) -- Investigators in Jackson County are warning people about a disturbing scam.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said his department received reports from two people saying they received photos of dismembered bodies sent to their phones, followed by the text, "You're next."
The scammer claims to be part of a Mexican drug cartel and demands a payment of $5,900. The sheriff said the scammer knows the names and addresses of the victims.
Sheriff Ezell said this is a scam and anyone receiving the message should not reply and block the number.
