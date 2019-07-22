MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- America’s First Federal Credit Union members are being warned to be on the lookout for a social media scam.
According to the alert scammers are asking members to apply for a loan and send money through cash app, Walmart pay or other electronic means.
Bank officials have also gotten reports of members receiving calls from people posing as credit union staff, asking for account and card information.
Bank officials say they will never contact you to apply for a loan or ask for personal information like this.
If you think you've received a scam call report it to local police and call your bank.
Never give anyone your online user ID or password, account number or other personal information.
Make sure to monitor your accounts regularly and shred all bank statements and receipts.
America’s First Federal Credit Union has 9 branches in Alabama, including one in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.