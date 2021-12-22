MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Mardi Gras in Mobile will be here before we know it.

More than 3,000 tickets have already been purchased for the Port City Secondliners Ball January 14th.

President Tim Hale said scammers tried to take advantage of the popular event.

"Ironically, they sent me a request asking me, did I want to buy tickets. So I engaged them. I said, Well, how much are the tickets? And they came up with this number, two tickets for 50 bucks and I just had to send them an email where they could send me the link to pay the 50 bucks for the tickets. And I asked him I said, Hey, well, let's meet up. Let me meet you somewhere because I want to see who you are. And they was like, Nah, just send the email and I knew it was a scam because how are you going to scam me on my own tickets?" said Hale.

Hale said only physical tickets will be sold to this ball so if someone tries to sell you a virtual ticket, it's a scam. Hale said some people were just hoping to make a quick buck during the holidays.

Hale said, "Thank God that we was able to catch it before anybody sent them any money and we've been posting trying to make it clear that it is a scam and don't get scammed during the holidays."

If you want tickets to this ball, head to the Port City Secondliners on Facebook for more information.