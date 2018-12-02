A scary sight in a Saraland neighborhood, when people spotted a bear walking around this afternoon.
A FOX10 News viewers sent us this video of a bear roaming around near Celeste Road.
The viewer who sent us this video said they were out cooking burgers when they looked up and saw the bear.
He said he is not sure if what they were cooking is the reason the bear got so close.
“My dad just kind of looked over and said man that's a big dog and then we just kind of looked, that's not a dog,” said Lane Cooper. “It was a bit of a freak out moment because I had like a laptop in my hands and I had to drop it real quick."
Eventually that bear ran off back into the woods.
In the past FOX10 News has shown you pictures and videos of bear sightings in Northern Mobile County.
Officials said it is not a surprise it is happening because places like Saraland are growing rapidly.
