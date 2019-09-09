FOX10 News is asking: how effective are those new security measures at football stadiums across Mobile County?
School leaders are now reviewing the new stadium security procedures from this past Friday night.
Security was stepped up at Ladd and other stadiums where Mobile public schools play football.
Now, school system officials are doing an evaluation.
It was the new reality at Ladd and other Mobile Public School System stadiums Friday night: all fans had to go through metal detectors.
Metal detectors, one for each entry-way, as well as hand wands, will now be used at all high school football games.
This after police say a teenage gunman shot nine people during a game at Ladd.
Monday, school system officials talked about how they think things worked out.
Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System said, "Friday night was a wonderful night for football in Mobile County. I was at Ladd Stadium and everything went smoothly. Our fans were patient with us. They went through the metal detectors and we didn't have any incidents at Ladd or anywhere else throughout the county."
But the school system is looking at improvements.
Philips said, "We did learn that at one stadium in particular, there was a long line and fans didn't get in as fast as they wanted, so we are going to move the metal detectors around more. When we have a team that isn't playing at home, we will move those metal detectors to the home team, so we can spread them out and get the fans in more quickly."
This is what fans at Ladd and Baker High School stadiums had to say Friday night about the tighter security.
Eric Blackledge said, "You want to come to the game to enjoy the football game. You don't want to come to the game and be running and looking and ducking and hiding."
William Bell, a Williamson High School fan, said, "I love the way they're doing it and they need to keep it up. Don't just do it because of that incident. Keep it going."
And Kelle Lane said, "It's working well. I think it's a good thing for security and for the safety of our kids and our families and everybody on the field.'"
School system officials say the security upgrade will continue through the rest of the varsity high school schedule and they think they'll be able to use it for other sports as well, including basketball.
