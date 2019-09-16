Folks who live within the Fairhope and Spanish Fort school feeder patterns will be voting on a property tax increase Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Both cities are trying to establish special school tax districts. If the vote passes, property owners in those districts will pay an additional three mills in property tax to go towards academic programs there.
According to city leaders, creating the special tax district is the only way to ensure their schools receive the funding they need to improve academic performance. Opponents have said it’s the county’s responsibility to pay for any programs like this and that there is already enough tax revenue to support it.
“I have no doubt they will do a good job handling whatever money comes in should it pass. That’s not an issue with me,” said Dr. Lou Campomenosi with the Common Sense Campaign. “It has more to do with questions pertaining to the adequate resourcing that should come from the county to take care of major issues about math and reading proficiencies.”
Those who’ve pushed to get the vote on the ballot say the only way to improve their schools need is through a special tax.
“It doesn’t happen without this money. Now we have an opportunity,” said Spanish Ft. mayor, Mike McMillan. “This is a red-letter day for Spanish Fort. We can take this and run this and make our city so much better just simply by this one vote.”
The three mills would equal an additional $30 in taxes for every $100,000 worth of property value. It the vote passes in both districts it would mean an additional $800,000 annually for Spanish Fort Schools while Fairhope schools would get roughly $1.9 million.
Voters in both eastern shore communities will have the chance to cast their votes Tuesday. Anyone who lives within the attendance zone and feeder pattern of Spanish Fort or Fairhope schools can vote, not just those who live within the city limits.
As part of the agreement with the county, if either of the referendums passes, the taxes would go to the county revenue department and then held by the Baldwin County Board of Education. The Board would then disperse funding for approved projects submitted by educational advisory boards created in each city. All projects have to be focused on educational enrichment.
“It’s 100 percent towards that…academics, life-skill enhancements, arts…those kinds of things. It’s spelled out in the contract. Nothing for athletics,” McMillan explained. “This can be advanced placement programs. It can be ACT prep type programs, tutoring, guidance counseling…those kinds of things. Things that are above and beyond what the School Board normally furnishes.”
If you aren’t sure if you live in one of the special districts, the Baldwin County Board of Education offers a map of its feeder patterns online. You can enter your address and it will tell you which feeder pattern you live in. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Fox 10 News will have the results.
