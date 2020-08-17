More school systems are opening their doors to students this week.
Satsuma City Schools delayed the start of its school system when COVID-19 numbers were surging. But the school bell will ring for first through 12th graders this morning.
The first day for full-time distance learning students will be on Wednesday.
Kindergarten in Satsuma won't start until Aug. 27. That's because two teachers tested positive for COVID-19 and other teachers were exposed as well, according to school leaders.
Satsuma City Schools superintendent Dr. Bart Reeves said last week that those teachers are doing well.
As for the buses, we are told they will be running today, but parents are encouraged to bring their children to school if at all possible.
Monroe County schools will also begin today, but they will be doing remote learning for the first nine weeks.
Most students should already have the devices they will be using.
Teachers will be online during the day for students to communicate with them. But since some students will not be able to log on until their parent or guardian is at home, videos and instructional materials will be recorded to accommodate everyone.
Breakfast and lunches will be available at the Monroe County schools and available for drive through pickup.
They will be served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Mondays and Wednesdays, two days of meals will be available.
