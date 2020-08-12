Students at local catholic schools returned to class Wednesday.
They have the choice of attending traditional school or virtual learning.
Parents began dropping off students at St. Pius X School shortly after 7:00 a.m.
It was the first time the school had been opened since March when it was closed for the pandemic.
Principal Lauren Alvarez says the schools re-entry plan calls for students to have their temperatures taken before they come on campus, and a protocol established by the Archdiocese of Mobile if a child starts showing symptoms of being sick.
Alvarez said, "If they have a fever, theyll go home. If it's got certain symptoms with it, the people around them that may have had significant contact will go home as well until we can get results."
Individual dining areas for students have also been set up for lunch.
FOX10 News asked parents how they felt about the precautions that have been set up.
Christy Harper said, "I feel good about it. I believe our kids are ready to get back to school. They miss their friends, they miss their teachers."
Kristen Compretta said, "I think St. Pius has done a really good job communicating with us about the safety precautions for COVID, so I'm excited for him to be back at school and I think its going to go well."
But how do the students feel?
When asked how he felt about going back to school, Anthony Compretta IV said, "I feel good."
