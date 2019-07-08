Sea, Sand and Stars Science and Nature Center open for summer visitors

Its an exciting day in for kids in South Baldwin, as Sea, Sand and Stars Science and Nature Center reopened its doors this morning in Orange Beach.
The facility brings in roughly 4,000 students and children every year, as it allows kids to become one with nature, have fun, and learn at the same time.
The facility, located right behind Orange Beach Elementary has several outdoor classrooms, a planetarium, microscope lab, 5,800-gallon saltwater tank, and 1,500 gallon touch tank where kids can get up close and personal with some marine life found right here on the Gulf Coast.
The facility also has 800 feet of boardwalk where kids can learn firsthand about the wildlife around them.
The facility is open to families and field trips throughout the year.
