Alabama sea turtle conservation group, ‘Share the Beach,’ said a nest in Gulf Shores was disturbed either Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
It happened just hours after nearly 100 turtles hatched and made it to the water.
The group said based on their estimates they believe two turtles could be missing.
“I've got 500 volunteers that work at ‘Share the Beach,’ to protect these turtles,” said Mike Reynolds, director of the group.
On Sunday morning, that excitement for new life turned to anger when volunteers found a Loggerhead Sea Turtle nest dug up and destroyed.
“I don't know who would perpetrate such a thing,” Reynolds said. “They're little creatures, they don't need to be treated like this.”
He said it happened after his team left Saturday night.
“Somebody is deranged or you know drunk or has something against sea turtles or felt like they were maybe above the law to go out there and disturb the nest,” Reynolds said.
It happened in the middle of the night, the person responsible cleared the entire nest, just leaving a hole behind. All while a sign that reads do not disturb was hanging nearby.
“It's just sad that anybody would think that’s ok to do,” said Elizabeth Brice, who is visiting Gulf Shores on vacation. “I mean these sea turtles don't bother anybody, they come up here lay their eggs and go on with their life.”
What happened on the beach is against the law, the person who did this could go to jail and pay a fine.
“This is really, really an insult, you know for what we do,” Reynolds said. “I've been working with this program for 18 years, I've never ever had anybody take a shovel to a nest and dig it up.”
He said he wants answers and hopes this never happens again.
“I'm so angry at them,” Reynolds said. “If they took any turtles, I hope they're ok. I hope they put them in the water, they were going where they were supposed to go and I hope they're not in someone's fish tank.”
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Disturbing a sea turtle nest is a federal crime.
You can report a tip by calling the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 1-844-397-8477 or by emailing fws_tips@fws.gov.
