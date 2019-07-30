Sea turtle nests begin to hatch along Alabama Gulf Coast

The first sea turtle nests of the season are hatching right now along the Alabama Gulf Coast.
Share the Beach tells FOX10 News the first few hatched over the last couple of days in places like Orange Beach and Fort Morgan, and they are looking forward to seeing many more over the next couple of weeks.
Several of the sea turtle nests along the coast were inundated by water or destroyed when Hurricane Barry made its way through the Gulf, but Share the Beach volunteers are still holding out hope for some of those nests, checking on them every morning and hoping for a miracle.
For some nests scheduled to hatch soon, you may see volunteers listening to the ground with a stethoscope, waiting and hoping for signs of life and movement below the sand.
“The turtles are down about a foot, and when they hatch out of the eggs they start moving around, working together to dig up, and they make little noises that sound like a washing machine. When we start to hear those noises we know we’re getting close and we start watching pretty intensely," said Mike Reynolds, Director of Share the Beach.
Share the Beach officials say they expect several of their current nests to hatch over the course of the next few weeks, and will continue to maintain those nests damaged by the storm in case the eggs survived.
