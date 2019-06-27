MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The search continues Thursday morning, as crews look for two missing boaters in Mobile Bay.
The searching began Wednesday night. This was happening near Gaillard Island in Mobile Bay.
ALEA DPS Marine Patrol Troopers said they received a call around 9 p.m. about a boat circling with no one aboard. ALEA said based on information from the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m.
Officials said one person was rescued from the water by a good Samaritan in the area, but two others remain missing.
Family members who spoke with FOX10 News identified one of the missing men as 20-year-old Ti'ran Edwin.
They say Edwin went fishing with two friends. The family describe Edwin as an avid fisherman.
Family tells FOX10 News the other missing boater is 37-year-old Anthony Terrell. They say Dedric Clinton was the one rescued.
FOX10 News was told Clinton informed the Edwin and Terrell families that a pulley broke on the wheel, causing them to be thrown from the boat. We're told Clinton swam towards shore, and the other two went back toward the boat.
Family members and Edwin's fiancée have been waiting at the Deer River Boat Launch since Wednesday night, as crews searched. They say they are praying and hoping he’s OK.
Several agencies are involved in the search. They included the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office and Bon Secour Fire.
