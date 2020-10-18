MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A desperate search for two young boys abducted out of Pascagoula continues.
An Amber Alert was issued by ALEA early Sunday morning for 6-year-old Kaiden and 2-year-old Kolden wall who have not been seen in more than two days.
Pascagoula police say they were taken by their mother, 33-year-old Sarah Caswell, who does not have custody of them.
The boys are believed to be in “extreme danger.”
Investigators say they were last seen near Beach Park Drive in Pascagoula just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police say Caswell may be driving a silver 2007 Audi A4 2.0 with Alabama tag 2BA2195.
Hundreds of people have shared the Pascagoula police department’s post on Facebook about the missing boys.
They ask people to keep sharing and sending in any tips until they find them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.