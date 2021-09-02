DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) -- An intense search continues this morning after a night of searching in the Gulf of Mexico for a teen from out of state who entered the water and disappeared near Destin, according to officials.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says a witness reported the young man went into the Gulf of Mexico off the area around 3500 Scenic Highway 98 in Destin around 6:30 p.m. and began struggling with the current.

The person, who attempted a rescue, also began struggling but was able to get out of the water. He said he lost sight of the teen.

Assets from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Destin Beach Patrol and Walton County have assisted in the search.