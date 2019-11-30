The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing fisherman
The Coast Guard and other agencies began searching Mobile Bay Friday after a report of a capsized boat was received at Coast Guard Sector Mobile.
According to the Coast Guard an area of 1,152 square miles was searched over the course of 29 hours. Search crews were unable to locate the missing person.
According to the Coast Guard and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, three crew members were on a 50 foot shrimp boat named The Chief which capsized around 4 a.m. Friday. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile says the accident happened about five miles from the entrance of Mobile Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.