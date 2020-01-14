Seasonal guests flock to south Baldwin for breakfast, fun, and prizes

Whether or not it feels like January outside, its still winter!
Seasonal guests are flocking to our beaches in south Baldwin County.
This morning South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and the City of Foley teamed up to host their 9th Annual Snowbird Coffee.
Dozens were lined out the door over an hour before the Mardi Gras themed event kicked off.
The event was filled with lots of local booths, donuts, prizes, freebies, and of course, coffee.
“They’re like residents, they’re like part time residents. They fill up the RV parks, the hotels, eat in restaurants, and that’s a huge boom to the economy, and we are thrilled that they are here," said LaDonna Hinesley, City of Foley Marketing Director.
The event wrapped up at noon, and ended with a treasure hunt for discounts and prizes in downtown Foley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.