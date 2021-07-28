The popular Seawall Park at Perdido Pass in Orange Beach will soon be getting a much-needed repair. A large section underneath the bridge has been fenced off since Hurricane Sally did considerable damage to the boardwalk and infrastructure.

Tim Martin and his son, Cason have been fishing and making memories at Perdido Pass for many years. It’s one of their favorite fishing holes and it just hasn’t been the same since Hurricane Sally damaged the park, forcing the state to close much of it down.

“It was terrible. Really,” Tim said. “I told my son, ‘You’ve got to go see this.’ I said, ‘It’s not like we used to go over there and see it.’ There’s a lot of damage.”

Hurricane Sally pounded the coastline. At the seawall, boardwalks were torn apart and washed away. Underneath, foundations were damaged and utility lines exposed. Much of the park was deemed unsafe and has been fenced off since.

“Yes, it’s a long time but this is one of those that this has not been a critical site as far as getting all the facilities back up so now, we’re at the point of working on getting this repaired,” explained Orange Beach City Administrator, Ken Grimes.

First, an engineering study and design must be completed. The City Council agreed to pay Thompson Engineering no more than $104,000 dollars to perform design, bid, and construction administrative services for the project.

“The goal is to get Pass Park here back in place, hopefully as we come into the winter…snowbird season…with it being fully functional and back totally, one hundred percent open by spring break,” Grimes said.

That would be great news for the Martins and others who are ready to make more memories at their favorite Orange Beach hot spot.

“We definitely would love to see this whole area restored and usually, in the summertime it’s full of people just enjoying the area and enjoying the fish,” Cason said.

This property belongs to the state of Alabama, but the city has an agreement to build and upkeep the park. Included in the project will be the completion of phase three of Pass Park which will take the boardwalk north of the bridge to the helipad. City officials said this study and possibly the entire project could qualify for FEMA reimbursement.