The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference called for Mississippi to remove the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag.
Commissioner Greg Sankey wrote, "It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all."
He continued, "In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed."
Mississippi has used the Confederate emblem in its flag since 1894, when white supremacists in state government adopted it after Reconstruction. In a referendum in 2001, Mississippi voters chose to keep it on their flag.
During two news conferences this week, Gov. Tate Reeves said if the flag is going to be changed, it should be done by a statewide election.
