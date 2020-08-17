SEC releases new schedule for conference-only football season

The SEC announced the new 10-game conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season.
The delayed season will begin with regular-season games on September 26, with the conference championship set for December 19.
The Iron Bowl will keep its originally scheduled date with Alabama playing Auburn on November 28.
