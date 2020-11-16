SEC Women's Soccer Tournament gives Orange Beach economy boost

The Road to Orange Beach was bumpy this year, but in the end, SEC soccer made its way back to our beaches for the 17th time in the last twenty years.
Buses and cars full of players and fans were a welcome sight after Sports Tourism took a major hit this year from both COVID and Sally.
"We're glad they're here, and we're glad they can put some heads in beds and keep our businesses going because its been a rough year all around," said Marc Anderson, Special Projects Coordinator for the City of Orange Beach.
Spectators are allowed to come watch the tournament, but the SEC and Sportsplex are doing all they can to keep visitors and players safe.
Face masks are required, and social distancing is being strictly enforced.
The third round of the tournament is starting up again Tuesday.
The championship is set for Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.