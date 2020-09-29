JACKSON Co., Miss. (WALA) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has made a second arrest in the death of a man found floating in the Pascagoula River last week.
Investigators said 29-year-old Dustin Lee Suttles of Gautier was found in the water near the Roy Cumbest Bridge.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says investigators arrested 23-year-old Taylor Allan Carpenter of Escatawpa Tuesday morning. He is charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder.
Authorities say 33-year-old Paul McLeod is charged with capital murder in Suttles' death. He remains in jail with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.