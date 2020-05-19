Airbus in Mobile has officially doubled in size.
Leaders at the Brookley Aeroplex announcing they have started building aircraft at their second new final assembly line hangar.
This comes after stopping production temporarily because of COVID-19.
Tuesday, Airbus announced production has begun on the new A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft at the second final assembly line.
Airbus officials also announced production is underway on the first U.S. built A220 aircraft for Jet Blue.
It took 18 months to build the new hangar with five assembly stations for A220's.
Airbus actually began producing A220 aircraft in Mobile in August 2019 using space in an existing A320 final assembly line hangar, and newly built support hangars.
Production at Airbus was stopped for about three weeks because of the pandemic.
Paul Gaskell, the President of A220 USA, said, "We started back April the 29th and things have been going very well. We started back on both A320 and A220 and, as you can see, we're starting off in our new facility as well and everything is going very well."
COVID-19 has hit the airline industry hard.
Although Airbus furloughed more than 6,000 workers overseas, officials say they haven't had to reduce any Airbus employees here in Mobile.
They did cut back the number of subcontracted engineers and support staff by 14 at the Airbus Mobile Engineering Center.
Airbus says Delta has ordered 45 of the A220-100 aircraft, 50 of the A220-300 aircraft, and Jet Blue has ordered 70.
Jet Blue will be the second customer served by the Mobile team, with its first U.S. made A220 scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.