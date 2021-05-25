VANCLEAVE, Ala. --A second Jackson County road employee is charged with embezzlement in an ongoing investigation between the sheriff's department and the Mississippi State Auditor's office.

39 year old Charles Daniel Smith of Moss Point is accused of stealing equipment from the road department. He is out of jail on $10,000 bond.

Also charged is former road department employee, 35 year old Wayne Smith of Vancleave. He was arrested two weeks ago and charged with embezzlement, and is free on $10,000 bond.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says investigators recovered all of the stolen equipment.

This investigation is still ongoing.