FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fairhope Police have arrested a suspect wanted after a shooting on Fairland Avenue last month.
Charvez Gonzales, 19, of Daphne was sought on assault, robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm charges. Gonzales is currently on probation for robbery 2nd.
Bond has been set at $100,000 for each of the new robbery 1st charges, $50,000 for assault first and $5,000 for certain persons forbidden (gun charge.)
Officials say if Gonzales is bonded out, he will be required to be on GPS house arrest.
Investigators said they received a call around 3 p.m. on the day of the incident after the victim was shot and taken to Thomas Hospital in a personal vehicle. FPD said the victim is recovering.
Officers went to the Fairland Avenue area and found 17-year-old Varius Townser of Fairhope. He was arrested and charged as an adult with robbery and receiving stolen property. Officers said he had a stolen gun. Townser is being held on a $200,000 bond.
