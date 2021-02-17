FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has charged a Fort Walton Beach man with armed robbery and kidnapping during the commission of a felony.

Officials arrested 20-year-old Elijah Faulkner. Faulkner is the second person arrested in the crime.

OCSO investigators say the 15-year old victim arranged a car ride with 19-year-old Mi'quel Coward on October 12 of last year, but when he got in the car, Coward pointed a shotgun at him and demanded money. They got into a struggle and Coward hit the teen in the face with the butt of the shotgun and grabbed him by the hair to prevent him from getting out. He robbed the victim of $250 cash and a cell phone, then forced him out of car several blocks away.

Coward was arrested and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping on October 20th, 2020.

Investigators say Faulkner was the person driving the vehicle during the crimes and admitted he got $40 of the victim's stolen money. According to officials Faulkner says he also discarded the teen's cell phone in bushes at the apartment complex where he lives.