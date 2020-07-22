MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A section of Lyons Street, on the east side of the N. Broad Street intersection, will be closed July 27 through July 29 for the installation of drainage improvements, officials announced Wednesday.
All local businesses are open and have signs directing drivers on alternate entrances.
To access the Dollar Tree (336 N. Broad Street), the Renaissance Plaza and its retailers (350 N. Broad Street) or Family Dollar (408 N. Broad Street), use the marked detour which utilizes Congress Street, N. Washington Street and Lyons Street, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, N. Dearborn Street and Adams Street. We encourage the patronage of these businesses as construction continues.
All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to obey the 25-mph speed limit and use caution when traveling through the work zone, especially at night. Motorists should also watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
The latest Mobile TIGER Grant construction project information is available online at https://www.cityofmobile.org/reconnectingmobile/tiger-grant/. This page is the fastest and easiest way to stay informed about scheduled lane closures and other construction-related impacts.
