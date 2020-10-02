Sections of beach reopen in Gulf Shores while public access points, many businesses remain closed

At six Friday morning, toes hit the sand in Gulf Shores for the first time in over two weeks.
Checkpoints and curfews were lifted, but barricades still blocked the entrance at Gulf Place, one of the city’s most popular public beaches.
“Its devastating to come back to the beach area and see all the buildings destroyed and the beach gone, but they’ve done a great job of cleaning up so far,” said Kristine Mendyk, who lives on West Beach.
The beach is open to renters and owners of beachfront condos and homes, but those relying on public access points are out of luck for now.
The city says the recovery process has only just begun.
“We’ve got 18 trucks that are on the road this morning, we’re throughout the whole city, we’ve got areas recovering, all quadrants of the city are being covered at one time, and we’ll keep cleaning until its all up,” said Mark Acreman, City of Gulf Shores Chief Engineer.
So far, damage to city property, not including the beach itself, is at 12 million dollars and counting.
We’re told only roughly half of rental properties are available for booking right now.
“We lost our entire pool area, we had a big gated complex that led out to the boardwalk, and now the boardwalk is pretty much in the water. So we’ve definitely lost a lot of beach and have a lot of repairing to do here,” said Mendyk.
Even with a tourism centered local economy, city officials still asking visitors to stay home if possible, as our community continues to heal.
“To really flood the roads with people to slow down that process is just not there yet. We really don’t have many restaurants that have opened back up in Gulf Shores, the amusement areas have not opened back up,” said City of Gulf Shores Spokesperson, Grant Brown.
