Mobile police arrested two men after an alert from a homeowner's security camera.
According to officials, on Friday, October 4, at approximately 1:10 a.m. police responded to the 1200 block of Carre Drive in reference to the victim seeing two subjects inside of his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway.
Authorities say the victim was able to see the subjects after being alerted by his home camera system.
Officers arrived on scene and took 20-year-old Devin Carl and 21-year-old Derrick Carl into custody.
