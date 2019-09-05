BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Residents in Spanish Fort and Fairhope will go to the polls this month to vote on whether to hike property taxes for the benefit of schools.
The specifics of the tax referendums vary somewhat, but both would result in an increase of 3 mills of property taxes. Fairhope’s tax would be in effect for 30 years and would be dedicated to “public school purposes.” Spanish Fort’s tax would last 10 years and would be used for “academic enhancement and life skills programs.”
Residents of both cities – and those living in the feeder patterns – will vote Sept. 17. The new tax in both places would take effect Oct. 1. The bill would be due in October 2020.
Spanish Fort officials estimate the tax would generated about $800,000 a year.. Fairhope officials project the increase would net about $2 million.
But how much will it actually cost individual homeowners? The answer depends on where the homeowner lives, and the value of his or her home.
A mill translates to a penny for every $100 of a property’s value. So, one mill on a home worth $100,000 would be $10. That means a “yes” vote would increase taxes by $30 on a home worth that much.
A meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fairhope Public Library's Giddens Conference Center will give residents more information. Dozens of people showed up for a town hall meeting Wednesday night to listen to Spanish Fort city leaders and ask questions.
We’ve built a calculator letting homeowners see their specific burden. Just enter the value of your home and the calculator will reveal how much taxes will increase and what the new total state and local property tax bill would be. Do not use commas.
That figure is higher for Fairhope, which has higher local property taxes than Spanish Fort. And remember, people who live outside of those cities but within the school zones of either school feeder pattern also can vote. Their total tax bill would be lower since they do not have to pay municipal property taxes.
