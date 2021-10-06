MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Southern Cancer Center wants to stress to women the importance of breast self-exams in conjunction with mammography and other diagnostic imaging.

"It is very important to be aware of your breasts and your anatomy, and to check yourself in the shower or perhaps lying down, some sort of systematic way to kind of work your way through the breast tissue, know how it feels know what's normal for you, and be able to detect something that's not normal, something that's new, something that doesn't feel right," said Dr. Connie Uzel.

The traditional signs of breast cancer would be a lump, something that's very well demarcated, firm and has true edges, Uzel said. "It can be along the kind of same lines as maybe an almond, or something like that. A little bit firm and has discrete edges. It's usually not tender so it's something that you would feel, but not necessarily hurt. Also if there would be skin changes, dimpling over that. That would be not a good sign that there's some sort of change in the nipple. A little bit of deviation or distortion or a change that in the skin or nipple would not be good either. So, look at yourself in the mirror."

Health experts recommend women begin examining their breasts a young age.

"That way, you become very familiar as to what would be normal and what would not be normal. We also would suggest some sort of periodic scheduling maybe once a month. It's something that you can remember. And make it important. It's so important to take good care of yourself and be healthy and checking in breast awareness is a big part of that," she said.

If a lump or other concerning symptom is discovered, Uzel urges women to seek medical attention from a gynecologist or primary care physicians.

"But ultimately, it would need to have some imaging done which would be a mammogram or ultrasound. These two studies are remarkably good at detecting breast cancer and discerning what would be breast cancer and what would be a cyst or what would be something very similar what would be something benign These two studies are not perfect, but they're remarkably good," she said.

More information is available on Southern Cancer Center's website and Facebook page. The center has five clinics in across both Mobile and Baldwin counties.