A semi truck driver escaped without serious injury but a load of brand new automobiles burned after a crash late Monday night on Interstate 10.
It was shortly before 11 p.m. when the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash in Hancock County at the Mississippi-Louisiana state line bridge.
The MHP says the semi truck car hauler carrying seven new BMW vehicles was traveling west on Interstate 10 when the rig collided with the concrete bridge railing. All seven cars burned along with the truck and trailer.
The bridge was closed for hours overnight as the wreckage was cleared before the Mississippi Department of Transportation could deem the it safe for vehicle traffic. I-10 eastbound and westbound lines at the crash site re-opened for travel shortly before 8 a.m.
Multiple state and local agencies were working in corroboration at the scene to clear the crash.
I-10 remains closed as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
