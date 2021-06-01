Semmes Senior Center celebrates grand reopening after months of renovations

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- After more than 18 months of renovations, an expanded senior center had its grand reopening in Semmes on Tuesday.

The million-dollar expansion added nearly 2,700 square feet of space, including new restrooms, and a commercial-grade kitchen.

"The space is large enough to where you can have dances and things of that nature. Before it was a small dining area and you were having to move the tables around and it wasn't really large enough to have exercise classes and events like that so it really adds to the ability to expand its services to provide what seniors want and what they need," said Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson.

The center is located at the Blackwell-Baston Estate on Moffett Road.