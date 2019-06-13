MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Semmes woman is in jail after Mobile Police said she led officers on a chase when they spotted her driving a stolen car.
Investigators said 28-year-old Natalie Pankonin crashed into another vehicle Tuesday morning on Old Pascagoula Road in Tillman's Corner while running from officers.
She was arrested after the wreck and charged with receiving stolen property and attempting to elude police. According to police, a child was in the vehicle with Pankonin and was injured when broken glass went flying inside the car when it crashed.
The driver of the other vehicle was not inquired.
