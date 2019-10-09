MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- On Thursday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will continue his tour of Alabama this week with events in central and south Alabama, including Mobile at noon.
At 6:45 a.m. Jones will begin the day by giving remarks to the Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary.
He will then travel to Mobile to speak at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s Forum Alabama lunch at noon at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel.
Jones will then travel to Bayou La Batre to hold a discussion on rural health care with the 18th Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Regina Benjamin, at 2:15 p.m. Their conversation will be featured during the Bayou On the Move health fair hosted by BayouClinic, at 13230 Wintzell Ave.
At 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jones will hold a constituent town hall in Escambia County. This event will be open to the public and seating is first come, first served. It will be at Brewton City Hall, 1010A Douglas Ave.
