U.S. Sen. Doug Jones addressed the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump during a Sept.30, 2019 town hall on the campus of Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Ala. The prospect of an impeachment vote in the Senate is potentially complicating an already tough election fight for the red state Democrat. “If,” he said, repeating the word to emphasize the uncertainty. “If it comes over to the Senate, then I will vote my conscience based on the evidence and not the politics of anything.” (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)