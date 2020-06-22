Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her endorsement in the Democratic runoff election for Alabama's First Congressional District.
The Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate said she is backing Kiani Gardner.
Warren tweeted, “@KianiGardner will bring a data-driven approach to legislation to make our government work for everyone. She is dedicated to meaningful change because she believes that’s what the people of Alabama and across this country deserve. I’m proud to endorse her.”
Gardner's campaign released a statement reading, "Senator Warren ran a presidential campaign that was marked by her thoughtful and in-depth policy proposals. As a congressional candidate who is focused on putting forward legislation supported by data rather than rooted in ideology, I am honored by Senator Warren’s endorsement. I am ready to represent AL-01 in Washington, where I will always advance and support legislation that will produce tangible and meaningful benefits for Alabamians and Americans.”
Gardner will meet James Averhart in the runoff election on July 14 for the Democratic nomination.
On the Republican side, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl will face former State Senator Bill Hightower.
The candidates are seeking the office currently held by Rep. Bradley Byrne, who decided to run for Senate and lost in that primary.
