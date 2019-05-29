President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to warn Roy Moore to stay out of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.
Trump tweeted: "Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t....."
The president continued: "..If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating....Judges and Supreme Court Justices!"
Moore, a Republican, lost the Senate race in Alabama to Democrat Roy Moore in 2017. On Tuesday, Moore tweeted that he would beat Jones in a rematch.
The seat held by Jones will be contested in 2020, for a full six-year term.
