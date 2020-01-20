MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- It’s where college meets the NFL.
“Awesome that our little town gets to have this big big event that definitely has a lot of eyes on it around the country.”
Nearly everywhere you turn there are signs of the Senior Bowl in Downtown Mobile.
“It’s a huge influx of business. Especially for this Friday night we’ve got the Revivalists playing. Absolutely free show for everyone to come out to. It’s gonna be a lot of fun this week,” said Matthew Golden, Loda Bier Garten owner.
Bar and restaurant staffs expect to see plenty of out-of-towners and are excited to show them Port City hospitality.
“It’s a friendly city. We’re a Port City. We’re used to having a lot of people out of this country, out of this town and we really enjoy having a lot of new folks here,” said Nick Dole, head bartender at The Haberdasher.
Dole says they plan to have more staff on hand this week... while also making sure they’re well stocked to entertain.
“We always have some great scouts, coaches, players that come in here and they hang out have a good time at our bar.”
“Our mayor and his entire staff does a great job of making sure that we have great events like this that we don’t get to experience everywhere else in the country to it’s a pleasure.”
Both Dole and Golden say each year the crowd gets bigger and bigger so they’re expecting the same, if not better this year.
