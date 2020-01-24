MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we continue our Reese's Senior Bowl coverage -- Friday before the big game was all about the fans.
Thousands of super-fans showed up the Mobile Convention Center for the ultimate fan experience, which included games, obstacle courses, ball throws, and much more.
The main event for most fans was the opportunity to get an autograph from their favorite players. We ran into LSU fans fresh off a National Championship, however, by far the longest line was to see Jalen Hurts.
One woman waiting in line telling FOX 10 News, "I just love him -- Jalen is so fine. I'm trying to get his autograph."
There were also free giveways -- Coke had a "hug" machine, which dispensed free soft drinks. And of course -- there was free Reese's candy -- a real crowd pleaser.
Fans eventually poured into the streets of downtown Mobile for a Mardi Gras Parade -- which featured all of the players walking through the streets -- not only shaking hands with fans -- but taking pics and throwing beads and Moonpies.
The parade ended at Cathedral Square, where fans were treated to a free concert by the Revivalists.
The big game set to play out at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday, January 25th. Kickoff set for 1:30 p.m.
