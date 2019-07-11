A new program kicks off this fall at the James P. Nix Senior Activity Center in Fairhope. It’s partnering seniors with high school students to focus on all things technology — smart phones, tablets and even social media — and, the teenagers are the teachers!
Seniors and teens team up for technology
