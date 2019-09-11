A number of memorial ceremonies and observances held across the Gulf Coast to remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th.
9/11 hits very close to home for first responders because they know their jobs can put them in the path of danger.
Members of the Mobile Police and Fire-Rescue Departments were among those coming to the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception for the annual Blue Mass.
The Mass is sponsored by the Archdiocese of Mobile to honor and pray for the safety for those who defend us.
It is especially poignant that the Mass is celebrated on the 9/11 anniversary, when more than 400 emergency workers were killed in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
Archbishop Thomas Rodi said, "We remember when tragedy struck and people were trying to get away from danger. Our first responders ran into the danger to serve and protect us. We're here to pray for them that God will protect them and keep them strong."
First responders were honored in a different way at the Original Oyster House on the Causeway.
The restaurant hosted them for a luncheon to thank them for special service on a sad anniversary.
Jim Harrison, the General Manager of the Original Oyster House, said, "This is a very painful day 18 years ago, but our country has shown so much resiliency and faith and courage to move on through this."
The day and event were special for Matt Carrera, who remembers watching the tragedy.
He said, "It's a sacrifice you really can't put into words. 9/11 happened when I was in first grade and I watched the towers hit. As a kid, you wanted to help any way you could."
Many other events took place around the area, all aimed at saying "Thank You" in some important way.
