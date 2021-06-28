Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- A recent rash of car burglaries on both sides of the bay has people on high alert.

In a surveillance video posted on Facebook by Team Sheriff, two young men were seen running into a driveway on Meadow Lane in Semmes, attempting to break into two cars. Both happened to be locked, so they took off to the next house.

While the family living there didn't become victims, they learned their lesson the hard way.

About a month ago, the Johnson's had their truck stolen in broad daylight.

"I was out doing yard work, and I was moving the truck back and forth," said Ernest Johnson, homeowner. "I put it in the backyard, and went in the house for about 10 minutes. When I came back, the truck was gone."

A similar incident happened to their neighbor down the street.

"My incident happened probably 2 months ago and was around 1:30 in the morning," said Marcus Durgin. "They walked to the back of my residence, checked my door, and it was actually unlocked. Then, they left my house, went across the street to the neighbors, and checked their door. Then, they realized maybe I left my key in there."

When Durgin eventually got his truck back two weeks later, it was totaled.

"I felt very violated, not as much as fearful as pretty angry," said Durgin.

Not knowing why Meadow Lane has been targeted, both men said they need a better neighborhood watch. They are going to increase security at their own homes, and of course, lock their doors.

"Absolutely," said Durgin, "Maybe that will deter some of the things that are going on."

It's unsure if the burglars were the same people, and no one has been identified by either.