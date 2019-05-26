If you're driving in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway, watch out for a serious accident.
A FOX10 crew on the scene reports it appears to involve two cars heavily damaged.
The jaws of life are being used.
Paramedics are treating a person in one of the cars.
The accident is near Gilliard Elementary School which is in the 2700 block of Dauphin Island Parkway.
A stretch of the parkway is partially blocked.
