MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There is a proposed settlement on the table in the ongoing legal fight between Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and members of the Mobile City Council.
The matter was being discussed this morning in a meeting of the City Council.
The proposal would end the ongoing legal battle between the parties.
However, City Council members Fred Richardson and Bess Rich indicated a desire to continue with a lawsuit.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.
Late last year, the mayor filed a lawsuit against the City Council after it moved to re-hire former spokesperson Marion Steinfels, who had been terminated by the mayor's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.