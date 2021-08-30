CREOLA, Al. (WALA) -- Several houses were damaged, and several trees were destroyed during a tornado in Creola Monday afternoon.

John Brooks works with Professional Roofing and Construction Company. His team jumped into action right after the storm touched down.

"We're from Saraland, we got a call around from Sailor around the corner. We got some crews over there now dealing with that. Then we knew this is where the tornado had come through, we were basically following the news were seeing where everybody was at, and what type of damage they had,” Brooks said.

The devastation left behind wasn’t immediately seen from the roadway, but from behind the home, you could see the full story.

An oak tree smashed into one homeowner’s truck and into his home.

“This gentleman over here has a tree in his kitchen. We’re going to have to get the limbs off the house and then get a tarp on it to get it properly dried in. We can't dry it in with the tree on there,” Brooks said.

Now that the storm has passed, the work begins to restore power to those without it. Thankfully, there were no injuries here.