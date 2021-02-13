ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA)-- 2021 Mardi Gras in Elberta can’t be beat!

Despite COVID-19, the small town welcomed triple the number of revelers at their annual parade.

Up to 1,000 people from across South Alabama and beyond treasuring one of the only in-person parades along the Gulf Coast.

“Just glad to be here at some parade,” said Mary Caples.

“This is about the kids too, so I think the children really need stuff to do, I mean look at the turnout right now, everybody’s here,” said Charlene Boncal.

The pandemic crushing Carnival celebrations in other cities and towns.

“It’s heartbreaking, things are not the same, which is why I was excited to learn about the parade in Elberta,” said Shannon Simon.

Elberta, not letting COVID pull the plug on the party.

Dozens of organizations rolled through the main drag.

For revelers it was a familiar and fulfilling feeling of the good times!

“It was just a pleasant surprise.”

Beads, MoonPies, toys and candy, catching all sorts of throws!

Many taking pride in their hometown.

“We’re just really glad that Mardi Gras is being celebrated here in Elberta,” said Brooklyn Kraft.

“It’s really cool cause it’s kinda putting Elberta on the map.”

Some never expecting to have to leave big city New Orleans to get a taste of Carnival, but grateful to celebrate in Elberta.

“In New Orleans we didn’t have any parades this year so of course we wanted to see a Mardi Gras parade. It’s a real feeling for the town. We had a great time,” said Jay & Kathy Cooke who were visiting a friend in Foley.

Organizers tell FOX10 News the city's annual Mardi Gras parade usually only sees between 250-300 people.

They say they were prepared for the much larger crowd this year and extended the parade route by about a mile.