Some grim financial news from the City of Mobile because of the effects of COVID-19
Mobile city officials knew the pandemic and closing of businesses would cost the city money.
We're now getting an idea how much the city is losing.
City finance director Paul Wesch addressed the Mobile City Council Tuesday morning.
He says revenue losses are about $3 million because of the loss of sales taxes from businesses and other revenue from venues like the cruise terminal and convention center.
But Wesch says the city should be able to stand the losses through the end of the fiscal year, because the first seven months of 2020 had strong revenues.
He also says the city is being deliberate in replacing city employees and spending money.
