Several sea turtle nests destroyed, damaged after Hurricane Barry

The coast still feeling the impact of Hurricane Barry.
Share the Beach tells us of the 81 sea turtle nests along the Alabama coastline, 32 were destroyed during the storm, with 40 facing water inundation.
Of those 40 inundated by water, experts say they anticipate 70-80% of those eggs will never hatch.
Share the Beach says while they are devastated about the loss of nests, every year the only thing they can do is let nature take its course, as relocating nests can be as harmful to the eggs as the water, winds, and sand.
“As sad as it is, and it hurts our hearts too, we had 81 nests on the beach. We had to lose them, but that’s just nature. We’re not going to interfere, we’re not going to relocate nests because of storms, that’s just not the proper thing to do,” said Mike Reynolds, Share the Beach Director.
Volunteers are still holding out hope those nests inundated by water will still hatch.
They’re hoping over the next six weeks of sea turtle nesting season the population will build back up.
